Consider planting a tree with this free civic program

Looking for more ways to beat the heat? Try planting a shade tree. You may not be able to feel immediate releaf but after a few years of growth, that smoldering pavement may help you or your neighbors take evening summer walks with their pups.

The City of Columbia is partnering with Columbia Green to give property owners free trees, and will even deliver it to your house for free during the fall planting season.

Fun fact — trees have been shown to increase property value, help cut down on energy use, reduce heat, and capture airborne pollutants.

How to participate

There will be a free lunch at Benedict College Campus Center on Saturday, July 13 at 12 p.m. Sign up for the lunch, but if you can’t make it, you can apply for a free tree online before Thursday, Aug. 15.