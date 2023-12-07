A few ways you can enjoy the outdoors around Columbia

The weather has been fairly chilly but is supposed to warm up over the weekend, so from walking to biking and picnicking, we’re giving you some ideas of how you can enjoy the outdoors around Columbia

December 7, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Congaree National Park’s 2.4 mile boardwalk is an excellent introduction to the park. | Photo by @annadiller

Saturday’s weather is supposed to be in the lower 70s and sunny, so we’re sharing a few outdoor activities so you can enjoy the outdoors around Columbia while the weather is nice.

Ride your bike
Pump up your tires + explore the Midlands of SC and nature through these bike trails.

Take a hike
Browse eight hiking trails catering to all skill levels in and around Columbia, and here are three of our favorite local accessible trails that are wheelchair-friendly.

Picnic in the park
Whether you’re looking for a place to play with the kiddos or to decompress with some off-screen time, here are 20+ parks and recreational spots for you to enjoy.

Get work done outside
So, you have to get caught up on this week’s work over the weekend. Bummer. Elevate your working space but bringing your laptop to one of these outdoor spaces.