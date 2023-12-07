A few ways you can enjoy the outdoors around Columbia

Saturday’s weather is supposed to be in the lower 70s and sunny, so we’re sharing a few outdoor activities so you can enjoy the outdoors around Columbia while the weather is nice.

Ride your bike

Pump up your tires + explore the Midlands of SC and nature through these bike trails.

Take a hike

Browse eight hiking trails catering to all skill levels in and around Columbia, and here are three of our favorite local accessible trails that are wheelchair-friendly.

Picnic in the park

Whether you’re looking for a place to play with the kiddos or to decompress with some off-screen time, here are 20+ parks and recreational spots for you to enjoy.

Get work done outside

So, you have to get caught up on this week’s work over the weekend. Bummer. Elevate your working space but bringing your laptop to one of these outdoor spaces.