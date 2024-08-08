New apartments on Columbia’s horizon

Columbia has seen a significant increase in new apartment developments, adding over 2,000 units in recent years. Here’s where new complexes are popping up:

2222 Main View Apartments

Expect 250 luxury units on 5.3 acres just north of downtown on the former Jim Moore Cadillac site.

Addison Pointe

80 units with community spaces on Percival Road

Burnside Farms Apartments

308 units with 288 apartments and 20 townhomes in Lower Richland

Fort Jackson Apartments

280 units with one, two, and three-bedroom options near Interstate 77

Idlewild Blvd. Development

826-bed student housing community with cottage-style units at 1050 Idlewild Blvd., near Williams-Brice Stadium

Lofts at Lorick Park

Located on ~17 acres near North Main and Richland Hospital, this complex will have 144 units.

The Woodley

102 units with studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments between North Main and Sumter streets

VERVE Columbia

The 960-bed complex geared towards students at Huger and Blossom streets, is set to be completed in fall 2026.

Streams at Earlewood

This $93 million apartment complex will have 300 market-rate apartments.

