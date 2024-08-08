New apartments on Columbia’s horizon

Columbia has seen a significant increase in new apartment developments, adding over 2,000 units in recent years. Here’s where new complexes are popping up:
2222 Main View Apartments
Expect 250 luxury units on 5.3 acres just north of downtown on the former Jim Moore Cadillac site.
Addison Pointe
80 units with community spaces on Percival Road
Burnside Farms Apartments
308 units with 288 apartments and 20 townhomes in Lower Richland
Fort Jackson Apartments
280 units with one, two, and three-bedroom options near Interstate 77
Idlewild Blvd. Development
826-bed student housing community with cottage-style units at 1050 Idlewild Blvd., near Williams-Brice Stadium
Lofts at Lorick Park
Located on ~17 acres near North Main and Richland Hospital, this complex will have 144 units.
The Woodley
102 units with studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments between North Main and Sumter streets
VERVE Columbia
The 960-bed complex geared towards students at Huger and Blossom streets, is set to be completed in fall 2026.
Streams at Earlewood
This $93 million apartment complex will have 300 market-rate apartments.
Why it matters
- High demand: Rising home prices + higher interest rates are driving more people to rent. Fun fact: average rent in Columbia is $1,094.
- Strong occupancy: The Standard, which opened last summer, was 91.3% occupied for the 2023-24 academic year and is 98.1% pre-leased for the upcoming year. The waitlist is currently open for The Haven at Palmer Pointe.
- Student housing pressures: Only about a third of USC’s 28,429 undergraduates live on campus spurring the development of private student apartments near campus.
- Spacious living: New apartments in Columbia average 1,019 sqft, ranking ninth largest in the nation. About 60% of new apartments have two or more bedrooms.