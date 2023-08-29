Pack your bags and plan to stay at one of these unique places to stay in or around Columbia

We all need a staycation or a trip to a different city from time to time. Whether you’re a Soda Citizen feeling a little cooped up or a visitor looking for a special Cola experience, picking the perfect home away from home is crucial.

We went looking for unique places to stay around town that showcase that Soda City spirit. So choose your ideal digs, pack your bags, and get ready for a memorable getaway.

The building that houses Hotel Trundle was once occupied by Western Auto. | Photo provided

Rooms with a view

Hotel Trundle , 1224 Taylor St., Columbia

This 41-room boutique hotel is decked out in personality and locality. It was once three historic buildings and has been revitalized into an eclectic, 1920’s-era Art Deco style space with pops of color and hints of unicorn. Pro tip: Book the Unicorn Suite for a whimsical hand-painted mural + a view of Taylor and Main Streets. Hotel Trundle is also expanding its unique stays with its Flutter Wing + The Dens projects.

Hideaways with history

1730 Main St. , Main Street District

This is the most recent renovated Historic Stays of Columbia project, boasting six brand new apartment suites, and is coined the “Brown Building.” It showcases the Classical Revival architectural style popular in the late 19th century and features grand facades, ornate detailing, and a blend of classical elements. The building has a long history in Cola and used to be a hardware, cigar, drug, grocery, furniture, and a “hippie hangout” cofee store.

A sunroom inside of 1214 Taylor St. | Photo by Historic Stays of Columbia

1214 + 1220 Taylor St. , Downtown Columbia

Stationed directly above the new Good Life Cafe location on Taylor Street, the new apartment that can fit up to two guests sharing one bed and one bathroom features a private entrance, restored hardwood floors, and a fully stocked kitchen. Enjoy the 1222 sqft space that’s inside of a historic building + a 400-sqft private rooftop patio.

1425 Inn , Downtown Columbia

Located near USC and downtown Cola, fuses modern amenities in a newly renovated historic building, boasting nine bedroom suites. Look through its catalog of unique rooms and book one for your next staycation.

Retreats on the water

Edisto River treehouses

Ever had to canoe to your hideaway? Guests staying at one of the Edisto River Treehouses will have to paddle about 13 miles down the cypress-lined, Edisto River to a private treehouse nestled remotely along the riverbank and decked out with hammocks, outdoor grilling, lanterns, wildlife, and is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast. Note: There is no running water or electricity and are available from March through the end of November.

Stay at this lakefront property in Chapin that can sleep up to 10 people. | Photo via Airbnb

5-Star Waterfront on Lake Murray , Chapin

With 22, perfect 5-star reviews, this waterfront property in Chapin can sleep up to 10 people and features a foosball table, floor-to-ceiling windows, a fire pit, outdoor games, paddle boards, a kayak, a boat ramp, a screened-in porch, a private dock, and much more.

Cozy cottages

Any guesses on where the name “Blueberry” came from? | Photo via Airbnb

Blueberry Cottage Duplex , Wales Garden Neighborhood in Columbia

You won’t be able to miss this pet-friendly, 1940s duplex because it is painted bright blue — hints the name Blueberry. This unique home would be perfect for a weekend getaway and can sleep up to four guests in two bedrooms.

Chestnut Cottage Bed and Breakfast , 1718 Hampton St.

The bed and breakfast is the only locally owned and operated bed and breakfast in town and is listed in the National Historic Registry . The 19th-century property offers guests five rooms, soon to be six, each with a unique design and charm. Oh, and every room reservation includes a rotating, seasonal breakfast menu that is freshly made every morning.

Woodland Gardens Vacation Rentals , Hopkins SC

Woodland Gardens is a bed and breakfast located three miles from Congaree National Park. It offers a Cottage Tree House stay for $210 per night, is pet friendly, and sleeps up to six. Guests can also choose a Bohemian Vintage Camper for $110 per night for two, but we recommend booking the package that includes breakfast for $150. Pro tip: When you book with Woodland Gardens, you are given a discount for kayaking in the Congaree National Park.

Cabin fever

Luxury Treehouse | Photos via Airbnb

Luxury Treehouse in the heart of Columbia , West Columbia

This Mid-Century modern treehouse features beautiful gardens, a spacious deck, a hot tub, a barbecue grill, fire pit area, a fireplace, and twinkling lights all while overlooking a bubbling creek secluded in the woods. Basically — It’s not your average treehouse and would be the perfect outdoor, glamping treehouse experience.

Stay at this luxury, award-winning treehouse in Walhalla. | Photo via Airbnb

The Majestic Treehouse romantic, luxury retreat , Walhalla, SC

If you’re looking for a road trip, travel to Walhalla SC (~2 hours from Columbia) to stay at this luxury, award-winning treehouse that has heating and air conditioning, making it a year-round destination. You’ll have access to 40-acres of relaxation, gardens, and untouched forest. Enjoy organic, locally roasted coffee, an indoor fireplace, lake access, indoor and outdoor entertainment, and more.

Modern chic

Graduate Columbia , 1619 Pendleton St., Columbia

Settled right next to USC’s campus, this retro-inspired boutique hotel features vibrant, Gamecock-themed rooms. Some rooms even feature firepits. Enjoy a vintage-inspired stay that offers bikes, breakfast, a cafe and bar, and more. Oh, and bring Fido — pets are welcome.

