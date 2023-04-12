New and coming-soon businesses to Columbia, SC

Every time we look around, it seems like something new is popping up in Cola. Whether you’re looking for your next go-to brunch destination or a new public park to stretch your legs, we’re rounding up a few things coming soon to the Soda City.

The new Scout electric vehicles will be manufactured in the Midlands. | Photo via Scout Motors

Business

Cooperative Electric Energy Utility Supply, Inc. (CEEUS), 101 Enterprise Pkwy., Ste. A | Now open, expansion coming in 2023 | A consumer-owned electric materials supplier plans to expand operations in Lexington County, making a $52 Million investment and creating 61 new jobs.

Cirba Solutions, Pineview Industrial Park | Opening 2024 | Cirba is investing $300 million for the first phase of a lithium-ion battery recycling and reprocessing facility.

Scout Motors, Blythewood area | Opening 2026 | Volkswagon is entering the electric off-road vehicle arena under the Scout Motors nameplate and building those cars at a new facility coming to Blythewood.

The inside of Bierkeller, showcasing the different walk-up windows where locals will be able to purchase food + beer. | Photo by COLAtoday team.

Dining

Bierkeller, Canalside Lofts | Opening in May | Bierkeller Columbia is inspired by German culture, where beers are enjoyed in a gemütlich (cozy) Biergarten setting. Scott Burgess, the founder + owner of Bierkeller, spent a decade in Germany and decided to bring the authenticity, freshness, hyper-locality, and consistency of its beer culture to Columbia.

The Dragon Room, 803 Gervais St.| The Dragon Room will be a cocktail bar and Asian izakaya from Columbia restauranteur Kristian Niemi.

Iron Hill Brewery, BullStreet District | Opening in June | The 7,500 sqft brewpub will seat about 420 people and be one of four Southern locations.

Knowledge Perk, 1527 Gervais St. | Opening on April 17, 2023 | The coffee shop will open in the bottom floor of the historic W.B. Whaley House at the corner of Gervais and Pickens Streets, across from the USC law school.

MOA, 1333 Main St. | Opening fall 2023 | Each table will feature a grill in its center at the new Korean BBQ from Blythewood resident Sean Kim, a restauranteur who launched 929 Kitchen and Bar in the Vista.

Ruby Sunshine, 2024 Devine St. | Opening this summer | Ruby Sunshine is a New Orleans-based restaurant serving a creative twist on brunch and cocktails that’s coming to the old Yesterday’s location in Five Points.

The Green at Devine District, 2700 Block of Devine St. | Opening this summer | Sully’s Steamers + Ally and Eloise are set to open this summer at the new retail space on Devine Street.

Tacos Nayarit, 1100 Knox Abbott Dr. | Opening this summer | Rated by Yelpers as one of the top taco spots in the state, the former food truck is opening a second location.

The updates to Finlay Park include a revitalized fountain and new walkways. | Rendering via the City of Columbia

Recreation

24-Hour Pickleball, 4590 Augusta Rd., Lexington | Opening this summer | Play Pickleball ‘round the clock at this new spot in Lexington that will also connect players in the community through our custom-designed app.

Capital City Cornhole, 1223 Franklin St. | Opening this spring | A climate-controlled indoor cornhole facility in the former Cottontown Brew Lab will have league play, tournament play, a pro shop, and refreshments.

Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. | Open, updates beginning in spring | Design plans to revitalize Finlay Park in downtown Columbia include an improved event stage, playground, climbing wall, splash pad, and pathways to enhance a pedestrian-friendly environment.

Retail

Bath & Body Works, 4800 Forest Dr. | Coming this winter | The national retailer sells house-brand lotions and soaps in various scents, candles, and home fragrances.

J Crew Outlet, 4800 Forest Dr. | Coming this spring | The company offers an assortment of women’s, men’s, and children’s apparel at a discount to the parent store.

The Standard, a 17-story student housing tower is currently under construction. | Photo by COLAtoday

Residential

The Standard, 1401 Assembly St. | Opening this fall | The Standard at Columbia is a USC off-campus housing community catering to the student lifestyle.

The Flutter Wing, 1544 Main St. | Opening 2023 | One of two new projects from the Hotel Trundle group, the Flutter Wing is currently under construction above Drake’s Duckin’ on Main Street.

The Bennett at BullStreet, Bullstreet District | Coming fall 2023 | The new luxury apartment community will bring over 500 residents to the BullStreet District — known as the largest urban redevelopment project on the East Coast.

The Oaks at Saint Anna’s Park, Forest Drive at Millwood Dr. | Coming fall 2023 | The affordable housing complex is going into the vacant lot where Gonzales Gardens once stood on Forest Drive.

Pannerpete, SWIFF, and All Good Books located on Harden Street across from the fountain. Photo by COLAtoday

Now open

If there’s one thing we love even more than looking ahead to the future, it’s enjoying the present at one of Cola’s newest spots. Check out this list of Cola’s nickname’s recently opened establishments.

All Good Books | 734 Harden St. | All Good Books recently opened its doors in Five Points offering

a wide selection of books and a beverage bar.

Big Dan’s Carwash, 1027 Elmwood Ave. | Big Dan’s has been offering free carwashes at its new location and has different vacuums and tools to clean out the interior of your car yourself.

Pannerpete | 738 Harden St. | Pannerpete — a vintage clothing retailer — hosted the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar store on March 12.

Orangetheory Fitness | 940 Harden St. | Soon after the new fitness spot opened last October, City Editor Sam did the “Shot Clock” workout with Gamecock great Aliyah Boston.

The Turning Pointe | 1030 Harden St. | Previously located in Forest Acres for more than three decades, The Turning Pointe stocks a wide variety of dance supplies.

The Flying Biscuit Cafe | 936 Harden St. | Flying Biscuit was the first restaurant named for the new Treadwell development that covers nearly half of the 900 block of Harden Street, across from Food Lion.

Unis Boutique | 631 Harden St. | The women’s clothing boutique offers an array of clothing and accessories for a variety of fashion tastes.

Vivid: Color Cut Style salon | 910 Harden St. | Last October, the locally owned hair salon moved into the new space across the street from Chick-fil-A.

