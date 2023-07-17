SUBSCRIBE
Sponsored Content
Wellness

10 ways to embrace summer (the healthy way)

Prioritize your mental + physical wellbeing this season

July 17, 2023 • 
Prisma Health
Sponsored by
cola-gvl.savor summer prisma grilling-7.26.23.jpg

Being healthy doesn’t need to be boring — get creative with how you eat + play this summer.

Photo via Unsplash

Table of Contents
Move your body
Get outside
Eat well
Prioritize wellness

Sweet, sweet summertime. From relaxing days by the pool to high-energy adventures, even the seasons help remind us that life is all about balance.

The halfway point of summer is a great time to check in on your health + well-being. Here are 10 ways to embrace summer the healthy way:

Move your body

Add some exercise to your summer routine.

Get outside

Sunshine and fresh air do the body good.

Eat well

Nourish your body with a healthy meal.

Prioritize wellness

Protect yourself from those famously hot SC summer days.

Poll

What’s your favorite way to enjoy summer? Let us know.

More from COLAtoday
A South Carolina Virtual Charter School (SCVCS) student during a live online class.
Sponsored
This tuition-free program uses the power of virtual learning
Sponsored by
A collage of performers coming to Newberry Opera House.
Sponsored
Celebrating 25 seasons of Newberry Opera House
Sponsored by
Medical residents
Sponsored
Meet the next generation of local doctors
Sponsored by
sc-state-museum-art-sculpture.jpeg
Sponsored
Explore South Carolina State Museum’s first-ever online collection database
Sponsored by