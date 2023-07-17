Table of Contents
Sweet, sweet summertime. From relaxing days by the pool to high-energy adventures, even the seasons help remind us that life is all about balance.
The halfway point of summer is a great time to check in on your health + well-being. Here are 10 ways to embrace summer the healthy way:
Move your body
Add some exercise to your summer routine.
- Take a walk: Put on a podcast + hit your favorite walking trail. Pro tip: Walking 30 minutes every day can improve joint health and prevent illness.
- Play pickleball: Try your hand at America’s new favorite sport at one of these indoor or outdoor courts.
- Go for a bike ride: Rent a bike and explore the city on two wheels. Bonus: Here are three ways to ensure good cycling technique to prevent injury.
Get outside
Sunshine and fresh air do the body good.
- Catch some rays: Hit up Lake Murray by boat to cool off + soak up the sun’s rays. (Remember, safety first when on the water.)
- Unplug in nature: Prep for a worry-free time and bring a book or journal to your fave local park.
- Enjoy outdoor entertainment: Did you know listening to music can lower stress? Unwind at an outdoor concert this summer.
Eat well
Nourish your body with a healthy meal.
- Savor seasonal produce: Shop at a local farmers market to add more seasonal + fresh produce to your diet.
- Grill outside the box: Skip the burgers and bring some heart-healthy ingredients to the cookout. (Think: seafood, grilled peaches + veggies.)
Prioritize wellness
Protect yourself from those famously hot SC summer days.
- Stay hydrated: Learn the signs of dehydration + aim to drink at least 48 ounces of water per day.
- Wear sunscreen: Before your outdoor adventures, pack to protect your skin (think: 30+ SPF and sun-protective clothing).
