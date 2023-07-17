Sweet, sweet summertime. From relaxing days by the pool to high-energy adventures, even the seasons help remind us that life is all about balance.

The halfway point of summer is a great time to check in on your health + well-being. Here are 10 ways to embrace summer the healthy way:

Move your body

Add some exercise to your summer routine.



Take a walk: Put on a podcast + hit your favorite walking trail. Pro tip: Walking 30 minutes every day can improve joint health and prevent illness

Play pickleball: Try your hand at America's new favorite sport at one of these indoor or outdoor courts

Go for a bike ride: Rent a bike

Get outside

Sunshine and fresh air do the body good.



Eat well

Nourish your body with a healthy meal.



Savor seasonal produce: Shop at a local farmers market for seasonal + fresh produce

Grill outside the box: Skip the burgers and bring some heart-healthy ingredients to the grill. Think: seafood, grilled peaches + veggies.

Prioritize wellness

Protect yourself from those famously hot SC summer days.



