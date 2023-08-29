Treat yourself (locally) for self-care month

If you’ve been in need of some much-needed “me time,” you’re in luck. September is National Self-Care Awareness Month (read: a time to take care of your physical + mental health).

With a busy summer slowing down, now is the perfect time to practice wellness ahead of the new season. Take this as a sign to treat yourself.

Here are six local ways to celebrate self-care this September:

Breath it in, stretch it out

Yoga is an exercise with proven physical and mental health benefits for any skill level. Whether you’re a self-proclaimed yogi or brand new to the practice, COLA has plenty of studios with yoga classes for all fitness levels.

Try a new hobby

A hobby can give you something to look forward to after “adulting” all day. Spark joy this self-care month by finding a new hobby that interests you.

Need some inspo? Check out this list for adult athletic, art, and cooking classes around Columbia.

Feel the fresh air

Fresh air and sunshine can help boost your mood and clear your mind. Put on your favorite playlist and enjoy a stroll at one of these local + accessible trails.

Grab a healthy treat

Good food = good mood. These local vegan + vegetarian restaurants offer nutritious and delicious versions of desserts, comfort foods, and more to leave your body and mind feeling satisfied.

Spread the love

Self-care comes in many forms. If you feel at your best when giving back to the community and connecting with others, volunteer with one of these awesome organizations in the Midlands.

Plan a self-care staycation

We saved the best for last. Go the extra mile by planning a self-care staycation at a local hotel, luxury treehouse, cottage, or at Cola’s Hideaway Pool House.

Take a peek at some of the most unique rentals around Soda City.

Bonus: See more ways to achieve mental + physical wellness.