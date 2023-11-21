Three local topics you can bring on Thanksgiving that will spur discussion
It’s that time of year when distant and close relatives will gather around the Thanksgiving table + we’re giving you three local topics you can bring up when everyone runs out of small talk niceties.
Tomorrow is Thanksgiving — meaning relatives near and far will gather ‘round the turkey and you’ll likely run through all of the niceties before you make it to the table.
We’re giving you three topics to bring up at the table when — let’s just say, a relative tries to bring up some hot-button topics. Not to mention, you’ll be deemed as the best conversationalist this year.
Sports
Sure, it’s Thanksgiving, but it’s also rivalry week for Gamecock and Clemson fans. On Saturday, the annual Carolina-Clemson game, aka the Palmetto Bowl, returns to Williams-Brice stadium.
If you have Tiger or Gamecock fans in your family, you already know the nuances of game week, but if you want to brush up on your knowledge, read the history of this rivalry.
Business
So far, 2023 has proven to be a year of record achievements for economic growth in Richland County. The Richland County Economic Development Office (RCEDO) announced capital investments have surged to $2.37 billion, and with them, 4,532 new job opportunities have become available.
Get acquainted with some of the top three companies partly responsible for these numbers + that are shaping Richland County’s economic future.
Recent headlines
- New Brookland Tavern is closing and moving to the Cotton Gin (632 Harden St.) in Five Points.
- West Columbia is set to build a pedestrian bridge near the Botanical Gardens entrance to the Riverbanks Zoo on Mohawk Drive.
- The City of Columbia broke ground on Finlay Park’s $23 million revitalization.